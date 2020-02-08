 Shaking the Symbolism

Saturday letter3

One of the interesting sights of the State of the Union presentation was President Trump not shaking hands with Nancy Pelosi. Here in Australia we have the opposite problem with Prime Minister Morrison who shakes hands with everybody, including those that refuse and won’t offer their hands. He just grabs them.

A handshake is a greeting and is meant to be done with a positive approach, not with malice. It could be said that people need to play nice but surely they should actually be nice.

Those that lead should set a good example for us all.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia