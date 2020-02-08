Insecurity: Stop Living in Denial, Self-praise, PDP Cautions Buhari

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the deteriorated security situation in the country, during his administration.

The party, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, berated President Buhari for attempting to award himself an unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen on his incompetent watch.

According to the PDP, “By resorting to self-praise, in the face of failure and escalated killings, President Buhari has exhibited a devastating betrayal of the fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and, as such, has no solution to offer.

“It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr. President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the consensus by Nigerians and members of the international community that he had failed as Commander-in-Chief”.

The PDP described as scandalous and self-indicting that President Buhari was claiming that his so-called “successes” had restored the pride and honour of the nation, at the same time Nigeria was becoming a pariah nation; listed as number three in world terrorism index, while facing immigration bans and travel advisories from other nations of the world.

The party said it was awkward that President Buhari made his unsupported claims at the time both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as other credible organisations in the country were also in unanimity in indicting his Presidency for failing to take steps to check acts of terrorism, banditry and violence.

Furthermore, PDP said that “while the President and his All Progressives Congress (APC) are busy with their failed publicity stunt on false performance claims, various sections of our nation are passing a vote of no confidence in their administration, by setting up various security outfits such as Amotekun in the South-west and Shege Ka Fasa in the North, to protect their territories.”

According to the PDP, “The fact is that by resorting to self-praise in the face of failure, the Buhari Presidency has laid down its armour. No one is now left in doubt that the Buhari administration has reached the end of its capacity and should heed the call by Nigerians to take the exit door and allow more competent, patriotic and proactive hands to effectively tackle the situation at hand.”