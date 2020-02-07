SSLS Trains 30 NGOs on Social Initiatives

Ayodeji Ake

A subset of Kansas State University; Staley School of Leadership Studies, a lead change institute, has trained 30 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), on social initiatives towards development of leadership skills and implementation towards improvement of communities in Nigeria.

Speaking to the leadership change institute team in Lagos, an Associate Professor of Kansas State University, Kerry Priest, noted the aim of the program was to widen the NGO’s horizon, thereby training them to think, develop capacity and implement idea to improve the various communities in Nigeria.

“The leading change institute is the gathering of leaders from Nigeria for the purpose of building capacity to engage in the work of social change.

“So the leading change institute is the program of the Staley school that we host multiple institutes across the globe and the goal is to bring together in a space for leaders to build connection, share challenges and ultimately find ways of collaborating to amplify the work that they are doing within their communities.

“We had an incredible number of people who applied. We had 270 people who applied for the program, we were only able to select 30 for this time, so that is a positive challenge.”

One of the participants, Ogbemudia Eddy, attested that the program was well organised for development of new strategies.

“I am a final year medical student at the University of Benin Medical School in Benin City and I am also the founder of Life Savers Innovative of First Aid Education.

“The training was awesome. It has given me opportunity to reflect on the work I do and why I do the work. It has also given me opportunity to develop new strategies of which I am taking back to my community to rearrange the work for greater impact.”