Salute to the First Peoples’ Governor of Kwara State

Samuel Alabi commends the humble disposition of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State

Following the breaking of the four regions in Nigeria to 12 states, Kwara State was created on 27th May, 1967. Since then several governors have had the privilege to oversee the affairs of the state. Twenty-three governors have governed Kwara from David Bamigboye to the present Governor. Running through the list, it has become apparent that Mallam Abdulraman Abdulrazaq is the only Governor chosen by the people for the people.

From 1967 till 1st October, 1979, all the governors namely; David Bamigboye, Ibrahim Taiwo, George Agbazika Innih and Sunday Ifere were appointed by the relevant maximum military rulers at the height of affairs of the Federal Government. The civilian governor in the person of Alhaji Adamu Atta was installed at the pleasure of the one-man kingmaker of Kwara politic, Senator Olusola Saraki. The fact that Atta lost his second term bid as a result of disagreement with his mentor underscores this assertion.

In October, 1983 Chief Cornelius Adebayo won on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), but the UPN members acknowledged the role played by same Olusola Saraki. These military groups who ruled the state from January, 1984 up till 1992 as military administrators or governors did on account of being appointed by their Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces heading the central government.

It is equally unarguable that Alhaji Shabba Lafiaji who became governor in January, 1992 got there through the largesse of Sen. Olusola Saraki, while the subsequent military governors were also appointed by the military authority up till the era of Rasheed Shekoni who handed over power to a civilian governor on 29th May, 1999.

Mohammed Lawal and Bukola Saraki also followed the same political machinery of Late Sen. Olusola Saraki while Abdulfatah Ahmed was installed by Sen. Bukola Saraki. In other words all the 22 Governors were products of individual consent.

Mallam Abdulraman Abdulrazaq came, saw and conquered through the masses mantra “O’toge”. He is the only governor installed by the people and since assuming office, he has since been masses oriented.

Several decayed state infrastructure are being repaired, public amenities that have bearing on masses welfare are being reconstructed or renovated. Salary are being paid promptly. Our own governor is a governor with absolute prerogatives and with full executive power. That freedom notwithstanding, he is humble and projects what a true leader should possess. Mallam Abdulrazaq continue in your giant stride, Kwara people are behind you.

*Alabi is a lawyer and the company secretary of Eko Hotel and Suites