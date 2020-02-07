Prophet Ogundipe Appointed UN Peace Ambassador

For his committed effort at promoting programs that seek to transform individuals and society, especially youths and families, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global has been appointed as an Ambassador for Peace of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

Presenting the award at the church premises on Sunday, January 12, Dr. George C. Ikpot Secretary General of UPF Nigeria, said that by his actions, the prophet has demonstrated an implicit understanding of the value of peace and the need for your community and humanity to embrace peace and live together.

Ikpot, who was accompanied by other delegates including Revd Imo Nkanta and Vivian Nkanta, further stated that “the Award of Ambassador for Peace is to large extent recognition of your effort in contributing to that vision of hope, but more importantly, it is a new global commissioning to the UPF’s worldwide peace-building programs, which are designed to complement the mission and work of the United Nations”.

Receiving his award, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, who is widely known for his philanthropy says that now, more than ever, peace is needed in needed in Nigeria and the world to ensure that humans continue to coexist with each other.

“This award means a lot to me. As a parish, we have always tried to touch the lives of people around us. With this recognition, we have a lot more to accomplish,” he said.

The UPF has a General Consultative Status with the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). UPF, with chapters in more 194 countries, has been established to meet the needs of this time, with a mission to serve as a global movement of active, committed individuals, leaders/volunteers and organisations who seek the well-being of the whole human family, guided by a vision for peace that goes beyond the interests of any particular nation, religion, ethnic group, race, culture or civilisation.

UPF encourages all religions to dialogue and cooperate for peace based upon the recognition that human dignity derives from a universal divine source that is the basis of harmony and unification.

UPF invites all nations to participate and engage in a process whereby the elements of nationalism that create barriers to harmonious exchange and development can be overcome.

Its programmes and activities include organising Peace Tours, Peace Initiatives, Human Development, Leadership and Good Governance, World Peace Blessing, Sports for Peace, Arts and Culture, Media, Education, Service Programs.

Recently, Ogundipe surprised a commercial motorcyclist, Mr Wasiu who resides around the Alagbado suburb of Lagos with 12 motorcycles. He also made a large donation to a widow.

Former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme was the first to be inducted with the award in Nigeria.

The next UPF Global Conference will be held in February with 27 delegates from Nigeria including former Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan.