FAAN Sensitises Stakeholders on Service Quality

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has enjoined all stakeholders within the airport community to always ensure continuous improvement in the quality of service rendered at the nation’s airport. The authority made the call at an Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality sensitisation programme held on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, FAAN, who was represented by the Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Mukhtar Muye, noted that FAAN signed an agreement with ACI in 2018, for the periodic audit of her airport systems and processes, with a view to improving on the quality of service offerings at her airports.

He enjoined all stakeholders to continuously embrace the philosophy to Total Quality Management in their day to day activities.

In her presentation, the General Manager, Operations of FAAN, who is also the ACI focal person in FAAN, Mrs. Olajumoke Oni, noted that between 2018, when the authority signed up into the ACI ASQ programme, FAAN had recorded some measures of improvement in general facilitation as depicted by the ACI’s analysis of various customer surveys conducted within the period.

She appealed to all stakeholders to keep working at improving the quality of service delivery at, “our airports at all times so that we can be able to compete favourably with other airports in our categories.”

In attendance at the event were the General Managers Planning, Estate, Customer Service, Electrical and ICT.

Also in attendance were representatives from NCAA, Nigerian Immigration Services, the airlines community, amongst several others.