LG Boss Decries Level of Open Defecation in the Community

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi,

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Council of Bauchi State, Mr. Iliya Habila has expressed worry over open defecation in his domain, a situation he said was impacting negatively on the health and wellbeing of the people.

Habila led the local government council members, traditional and religious leaders, as well as the staff of the LGA recently to participate in a sanitation exercise as part of his commitment to fight common diseases and ensure clean environment.

According to him, “as far as the issue of personal hygiene and sanitation is concerned, may I use this opportunity to inform you all that I am very disturbed that despite Bogoro Local Government Area being enlightened community, many still defecate in the open.”

He tasked the people of the area to make it a duty to have their families live in a clean environment and drink safe water, enjoined them to comply with the sanitation exercise by always keeping their homes, offices, churches and mosques as well as market squares very clean and free from diseases.

“We are doing this to meet the requirements of UNICEF to control open defecation and promote personal hygiene among our people”, he said.

“Already, it is in line with the clarion call by Governor Bala Mohammed and World Health Organisation that the best way to prevent outbreaks of diseases is by ensuring cleaner environment”.

He stated, “We have set up and inaugural sanitation committee that will go round all the villages in Bogoro LGA to enlighten our people and households to construct toilets in their homes.”

He said the local government under his chairmanship has resolved to join forces with community leaders on the need to embrace government policies that are of benefit to human existence.

The chairman who noted that equipment such wheelbarrows, cutlasses and diggers have been provided for the success of the exercise, directed all councilors and village heads to go and practice the same thing in their respective wards.

While promising to come up with a programme called ‘operation keep Bogoro clean’, Habila called on the residents of the local government to support his efforts in making sure that the entire area is kept clean at all times.