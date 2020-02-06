Kano House of Assembly Sacks Majority Leader

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State House of Assembly yesterday removed its Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, and replaced him with his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

The removal of the state House of Assembly majority leader came shortly after a motion of urgent public importance presented by a member representing Bunkure constituency, Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya (APC).

According to him, the decision to remove the majority leader followed the acceptance of 23 out of the 28 All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Chamber of 40 representatives.

The motion was immediately seconded by another APC member representing Bagwai/Shanono constituency, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim-Shanono.

The legislators unanimously adopted the motion and called on the majority leader to step aside.

After the removal of the majority leader, APC member representing Sumaila constituency, Alhaji Hamza Massu, nominated the deputy majority to be elected as the majority leader.

The nomination was seconded by some of the members and adopted by the Assembly, therefore, becoming the majority leader with immediate effect, according to the Assembly rules.