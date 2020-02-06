IG Charges Wadume, Army Captain, 18 Others with Terrorism

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has finally slammed a 16-count charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against the Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Mr. Bala Hamisu (aka Wadume), Captain Tijjani Balarabe and 18 other suspects.

The charge dated February 3, 2020 was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Simon Lough; Mr. Anthony Egwu, and Mr. Peter Amadi all of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Soldiers of 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, had on August 6, 2019 shot members of a special anti-crime squad from the Inspector General of Police Office, who had arrested Wadume and were transporting him to the state police command, Jalingo, for interrogation, killing the three policemen and two civilians on the spot.

The soldiers, who were acting on the orders of Balarabe, rescued the suspect and set him free.

The kidnap kingpin, the army captain and policemen involved in the incident, were later arrested and have been in detention.

THISDAY had reported the panel set up by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to look into the circumstances surrounding the killing of police detectives indicted Balarabe, who allegedly ordered the killing of the policemen and civilians at the Takum checkpoint.

According to the charge sheet sighted by THISDAY, other defendants are Staff Sgt. David Isaiah; Sgt. Ibrahim Mohammed; Corporal Bartholomew Obanye; Private Mohammed Nura; Lance Corporal Okorozie Gideon; Corporal Markus Michael; L/Corporal Nvenaweimoeimi Akpagra; Staff Sgt. Abdullahi Adamu; Private Ebele Emmanuel; ASP Aondona Iorbee and Inspector Aliyu Dadje and Auwalu Bala, aka Omo Razor.

The rest are Uba Bala (aka Uba Belu); Ahmad Suleiman (aka Dan Ball); Bashir Waziri, (aka Baba runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho); Hafizu Bala (aka Maiwelder); and Rayyanu Abdul.

Count one of the charge read, “That you, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, 33, aka Wadume; Capt. Ahmed Tijjani Balarabe; ASP Aondona Iorbee; Insp. Aliyu Dadje; Auwalu Bala; Uba Bala; Ahmad Suleiman; Bashir Waziri; Zubairu Abdullahi; Rayyanu Abdul and others now at large, between February and April 2019 at Takum and Ibi, Taraba State, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert, conspired together to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, aka Mayo, at his filling station in Takum, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.”

They were also accused of possessing six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms contrary to Section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the Firearms Act Cap F28, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution would rely on the testimonies of 29 eyewitnesses.

The witnesses will also testify on how one Usman Garba was kidnapped on February 16, 2019 at Takum by Wadume and his gang, who demanded a N200million ransom and killed the victim after receiving N106.3million.

“DCP Abba Kyari, CSP Baba Khali, ASP Abdulrahman Mohammed, ASP Bawa James, Insps Habila Samuel and Ilarju Joseph are the investigating police officers in this case; they will testify about their findings in the course of the investigation and will tender exhibits and documents,” the police explained.

The exhibits in the case were the written statements of the defendants, photographs of the victims, autopsy reports, six AK-47 rifles recovered from the gang, three empty shells, one live ammunition and six Volkswagen Sharon buses, and one (police) Toyota Hiace bus, among others.

Other exhibits attached to the charge were the call logs showing the phone communication between Wadume, Balarabe and the police officers at Ibi Police Station.

Wadume and the army captain were said to have exchanged 166 phone calls.

Wadume also made several calls to the Ibi Divisional Police Officer.