FG to Establish Agricultural Industrial Parks

Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government has revealed that it has partnered with a private firm to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks (AIPs) across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The move is expected to create jobs and ensure food sufficiency.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development Hon. Mustapha Shehuri, stated this when he received a delegation of the Global Fortunes Limited, led by Mr. Kidron Israel, in Abuja, recently.

He said the project if implemented would ensure food security and creates more employment for Nigerians as it would be Public Private Partnership driven.

He also said that the government was committed to the development of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria.

He added: “That even with the huge infrastructural deficit in Nigeria, we can still embark on this project, because the government is focused on diversifying the Nigerian economy.”

The Minister revealed that he would visit Taraba State Agricultural Industrial Park with the relevant directors to see the model of the park that is the state.

He stressed the need for the federal government in collaboration with the state governments and other relevant agencies to partake in the project in order to fastrack progress.

In his remark, the Director, Department of Agribusiness, Dr. Aminu Babadi, said the project was a welcome development, but noted that some of the challenges that could hinder the smooth take off include energy and space utilisation.

In his presentation, the Manager, Global Fortunes Ltd, Mr. Kidron Israel said that the company is using this opportunity to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks across the six geopolitical zone of the country.