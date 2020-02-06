ATCON to Host National Dialogue on ICT

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has finalised plans to host a national dialogue on telecommunications and ICT Sector in Nigeria with a well-researched theme: “Harnessing the Digital Resources for the Building of Our National Economy”.

The national dialogue is planned to hold in Abuja.

The growth across all the sectors of Nigeria’s economy is expected to be exponential as a result of the resolve by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to drive the entire economy through digital resources.

President of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, said: “The National Dialogue on Telecoms and ICT is targeted at changing the narrative of our country’s development through the optimal utilization of digital resources and to achieve this, State Governors, Ministries, Agencies and Sectors like Agriculture, Education, Oil and Gas, Health, Industry, Trade and Investment, Security and Defence have been invited along with telecom and ICT companies.”

According to him, The supply side which is comprised of Telecom and ICT Companies and the demand side which is made up of all the Ministries, States, Local Governments, Nigerians and Non-Nigerians are expected to have higher level of productivity on the condition that they adopt and leverage on the opportunities presented by the digital economy to improve their output. This strategic dialogue plans to bring together the Presidency, National Assembly, relevant Federal Ministries, State Governors, ICT State Commissioners, Telecom and ICT Operating Companies, World Bank and other international relevant agencies, Teniola said.

The strategic objectives of the proposed National Dialogue are to channel collaborative efforts toward Nigerian Digital Economy with the sole aim of accelerating our economy’s performance in relation to other leading African countries

To serve as a forum to discuss the recently launched documents on Digital Economy and take stakeholders input for implementation.

To optimally X-ray the factors that have worked for and against the telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria.

To discuss regulations and policies around AI, IoT and Blockchain, Teniola said.