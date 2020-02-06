Another OAU Lecturer Suspended for Alleged Sexual Assault

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state has suspended another lecturer, Mr. Monday Omo-Etan, for alleged sexual assault on a 19-year-old female student.

A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the University has also handed over Omo-Etan to the police.

The statement read in part, “Less than three weeks after the Management of OAU, Ile Ife, expressed her zero-tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye, the University has suspended Omo-Etan, a staff of the University’s Centre for Distance Learning for sexually molesting a 19-year-old female student.

“The Management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices.”