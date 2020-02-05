Tinubu Hails Bayo Osiyemi at 70

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has congratulated a colourful politician and journalist, Mr. Bayo Osiyemi, on his 70th birthday.

He described Osiyemi as a professional journalist, public relations expert of distinction and consummate politician and administrator. Osiyemi clocks 70 on February 4, 2020.

In a congratulatory letter to the former Chairman of Mushin Local Government on the birthday, released yesterday by Tinubu’s Media Office, the former Lagos governor said: “I heartily congratulate you on your 70th birthday. Turning 70, the Biblical three scores and ten years, is a significant milestone for which we must all join you and your family in thanking God for the wonderful gift of life.

“At 70, you have done remarkably well for yourself, family and country. You are a professional journalist, public relations expert of distinction and consummate politician and administrator. Your columns in national newspapers, usually written in your characteristic breezy and lucid style, are a must-read for me and for many others across the country”.