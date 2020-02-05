NSE Advocates Homegrown Innovation for Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babagana Mohammed, has stressed the need for engaging the nation’s engineers in solving national problems.

He also called for innovative and homegrown technology.

The President stated this at the NSE Victoria Branch (NSEVI) installation of Engr. John Audu, as its seventh Chairman.

The theme of the event held in Lagos was, “Urgent Imperative for Homegrown Technology Innovation.”

The 37th President of the NSE, who equally is a member of the branch, said the reason for branches was for effective collaboration with government and other stakeholders.

According to him, “Nigerian engineers must up their games to seek policies that would develop the capacity of people to fix the nation’s infrastructural problems in the country.

“I will encourage innovation from anybody in the field of engineering so that they will solve national challenges. I will engage in advocacy that promotes technological advancement for sustainable development.

“What we need in Nigeria today is innovation, we need to encourage ourselves. We have a lot of homegrown innovation, but we do not encourage them; and that will not mean well for our economy, as individuals and as a country,” he said.

On her part, the immediate past Chairman, NSEVI, Rose Madaki, stressed the need for the engineers to tap into various funding opportunities with Bank of Industry for SMEs development.

Meanwhile, responding on the need for a standardised code for the profession, Mohammed noted that it would be open for public criticism before it is formalised.

“Before the end of first quarter of this year, Nigeria’s engineering codes are coming out. I am going to lay them on the table for critique because it has to be critiqued, people necessary have to look at it, review it, implement their comments because we need to get it right.

“That is why it must go through cycles, because when it comes out anything that happens you will be held responsible,” he warned.

On his part, the newly installed Chairman, said NSEVI aims to change the narrative through a deliberate focus on issues, and not only offering well thought out solutions, but through campaigns that would ensure that the relevant agencies pay attention to resolving the concerns.