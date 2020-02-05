LuckyBet.NG Unveils Finidi George as Brand Ambassador

LuckyBet.NG, Nigeria’s latest and most innovative entrant into the sport betting industry has announced Finidi George as its Brand Ambassador. Finidi, famous for the No7 jersey is by far one of the best players to have played for the Nigerian Super Eagles.

At the googletastic launch ceremony, LuckyBet.NG revealed its plans to become Nigeria’s most innovative, engaging, fun and entertainment gaming brand.

The former Nigerian international and UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax Amsterdam declared that his reason for accepting the role is his belief in the guiding principles and philosophy of the LuckyBet.NG brand.

“LuckyBet.NG provides a world class series of entertaining and rewarding opportunities, and its state of the art platform will empower Nigerians during this economic situation by tapping into the passion points of Nigerians. There is a lot that LuckyBet.NG has to offer from live betting to virtual gaming and the ultimate Cash-Out.

“But really beyond all of this, my major attraction to LUCKYBET.NG is the fact that unlike other gaming companies out there they strongly believe in responsible gaming.

“I think they have shown that they care, they are willing to create jobs for over 20,000 people using a distinctive franchise model and with the presence of soccer, you will see that it is a combination of everything, and I key into that. I am glad to be a part of this too because I have a role to play in helping punters to bet wisely.” said Finidi.

Further reinforcing this, the CEO of LuckyBet.NG Mr. John Overett stated that “the persona of the living legend will help foster growth for the brand as we believe that technology, innovation, alongside entertainment values and customers experience will help us get to where we want to be.

“We offer a wide array of sports betting opportunities including 20,000+ in-play events per month, excellent customer service, very fast payments, with transparency being a vital part of our essence. Customers can also bet via their tablets and smartphones on the newly launched iPad and iPhone applications, offering the same array of betting opportunities on the go. We have our own personality and aim to be different. We believe that with our ambassador, Finidi, and our brand mascot “Mr. LUCKY”, punters will see these unique differences and tap into the LuckyBet.NG philosophy: Get Lucky, Get Rich.”