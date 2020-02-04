Securex West Africa Opens Visitor Registration Ahead of 10th Anniversary

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Industry leaders in homeland and perimeter security, fire and safety equipment will display their wares at a special event in Lagos.

Also, visitor registration for West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for professionals working across the security, fire and safety supply chain is open, according to the organisers.

The exhibition will take place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 17 – 18 March 2020. Encompassing commercial, cyber, homeland and perimeter security, fire and safety, the two-day event will welcome industry members from across the region to share insights, experience and innovation. Following the enormous success in 2019 which saw 2,324 attendees and 75 exhibitors from 19 different countries, organisers have revealed they expect Securex West Africa 2020 to be the largest edition to date.

Visitors to this year’s event will have access to two full days of cutting-edge technology demonstrations and live equipment on display from over 85 brands in addition to daily free-to-attend conferences hosted by some of the industry’s most influential members, and all completely free.

Among the exhibitors this year are A-1 Fence, , Bristol Fire Engineering LLC, Chrema Technologies Ltd, Digital Factors, Halogen Security,HID Corporation, Hytera, Net Global Systems, Systacom Technologies, Turnstar Systems, Ningbo Jianmei and many more. See the full list of exhibitors on the website.

The daily conferences will not only look to uncover industry growth areas and explore new technology in the sector, but also to address potential security, fire & safety threats relevant to West Africa. The theme for the 2020 conference will be ‘Border Security as an imperative for National Security’, with esteemed speakers from the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Further to the Securex daily conferences, the West African Cyber Security Summit will take place alongside the exhibition. Returning for the fourth year now, WACSS is a one-day senior level cyber security conference aimed to keep industry members abreast of new developments and insights. The theme will be ‘Building sustainable defence through information security’.

Among the keynote speakers at WACSS will be the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Mr OsiokeOjior, Chief Risk Officer from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems PLC, MrZechariah Akinpelu, Manager, Information Security Engineering from First Bank of Nigeria, and more to be announced.

The Outstanding Security Provider Awards (OSPAs) will once again be hosted alongside Securex, with a lunchtime ceremony on Tuesday 17th of March 2020 announcing winners across eight categories. Mr George Pearson, Regional Director for Afrocet Montgomery; the organisers behind Securex West Africa, had this to say on the upcoming event; “We are extremely excited to launch the tenth edition of this exhibition, from its inception the show has gone from strength to strength. With the steady economic growth taking place across West Africa at the moment, we are beginning to see huge infrastructural investments, brand new mega building projects and more being made by the Nigerian Government. We, as organisers firmly believe this year will be unmissable for industry members, and as it’s our tenth anniversary, you can expect a surprise or two to be announced in the coming weeks.”