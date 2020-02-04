One Dies in Oyo APC, PDP Clash

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The local government crisis in Oyo State yesterday assumed a dangerous dimension as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere Local Government Area of the state in Iresaadu, simply identified as Alajase, was allegedly killed when members of the party were attacked by supporters of the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC).

THISDAY learnt that during the fracas several dangerous weapons were on display with many injured.

The Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area, Mr. Olamiju Alao Akala, had earlier yesterday raised an alarm, saying he was attacked by hoodlums.

But, the Caretaker Chairman in the area, Mr. Ibrahim Ajagbe, while denying the allegation, also alleged that Akala led thugs to disperse people from the local government headquarters.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said he was yet to be briefed on the development, adding: “I will find out and get back to you.”