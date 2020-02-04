FG Launches Visa on Arrival Policy, Others

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The federal government Tuesday in Abuja launched a new visa policy which allows travellers to visit Nigeria without visas and only commence the process of obtaining visa upon arrival into the country.

The new visa policy was launched in the State House by President Muhammadu Buhari in company with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede.

The new visa policy broadened the scope of visa obtainment in Nigeria from the hitherto six categories to 79.

Briefing journalists after the launch, Aregbesola said the visa on arrival could only be obtained in four international airports, which he listed as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport.

Details later…