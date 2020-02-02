Activist Seeks Understanding on Okada, Tricycle Restrictions

The President of Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), Mr. Razaq Olokoba yesterday asked Lagos resident to show understanding with the government on the restrictions placed on commercial motorcycles and tricycles from certain major highways and bridges in Lagos State.

Olokoba, in a statement said the restriction law was not new but revival of an existing law that is still subsisting in the state, saying the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is just enforcing the law for the good of the people.

He urged the affected people, especially the operators not to see the enforcement of the law now as a punishment by the government, saying they should consider the safety of lives of the people whose welfare is the responsibility of any responsible and responsive government.

He lamented the number of accidents involving those two means of transportation in the state and the resultant effects that has led to death and in several cases amputation of limps, which has rendered a lot of victims permanently disabled in life.

He stated that it is an open fact that both cycles under discussion have been turned to vehicles of operation by some unscrupulous elements in the community for acts of criminality.

The statistics from the hospitals and security agencies’ files, Olokoba said, “have shown worrisome trends of loss of lives through accidents, kidnapping, robbery and rape,” saying major part of government responsibility “is welfare of the citizenry as well as safety of their lives and property.”