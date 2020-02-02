Abiodun Reels out Regeneration Plan for Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun at the weekend disclosed the plan of his administration to regenerate Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro, noting that the cities are very old and due for regeneration.

He disclosed this at a meeting with the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Abeokuta on Friday, noting that the urban regeneration plan would cater for unborn generations.

Abiodun said his administration “is looking at regenerating some of our old cities. Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro are very old cities. We have resolved to look at how to regenerate them, particularly in a sustainable fashion.

“While doing that, we will not compromise the future. We are trying to make the cities sustainable for today while keeping in mind that we must factor in the future yet unborn,” the governor explained.

He said the new cities would have efficient waste management, adequate means of controlling the environment, clean energy and water supply when completed.

He also rolled out various interventions his administration had carried out in the health, education and infrastructural sectors.

The governor explained that the public schools, hospitals and roads were wearing new look, saying more infrastructure and basic amenities would be provided to accommodate the spill over from Lagos State.

On the state’s investment potentials, Abiodun said the state “has the land mass of over 16,000 square kilometres. A large portion is suitable for all-year cultivation of food and cash crops.

“The state is a leading producer of rice, currently the largest producer of cassava, has best quality cotton and blessed with large expand of rubber plantation in the country.”

He said apart from having large palm oil plantation of several thousand hectares, the state also had the biggest fish farm colony, which according to him, had become a model for the United Nations.

Abiodun added that with agricultural potentials in the state, it was capable of feeding other states, increase its revenue base, provide employment and ensure food security.

He said his administration had established an agency to conduct, audit and provide roadmap to actualising the ‘Light Up Ogun’, saying this was to ensure that most cities in the state had uninterrupted power supply.

Also at the meeting, Pasquier said France “wants to be active in her relationship with Nigeria,” describing Ogun State as a very dynamic and suitable for investment.

He said: “France is interested in agriculture and we are convinced that we can do many things in the field of agriculture with Nigeria. Ogun has fertile land and climate condition which is a very good prospect for us.”

Pasquier disclosed that France would host an agricultural fair next month in Paris, expressing delight that a delegation from the state would attend the fair, as it would provide a good opportunity to meet with French businessmen and women with expertise who are involved in agriculture, especially, tropical agriculture.

He invited the state to the French-African summit scheduled for June, where companies from all African countries and France with solutions on sustainable development issues would gather, saying the summit would not only be for political discussions alone, but would deal with business and climate change.