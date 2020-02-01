 Lagos Set to Open Eko-City Farmers Market

As part of its commitment to agricultureal growth, the Lagos State government has said that it would open the Eko-City Farmers Markets to facilitate trade of farmers’ products in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, explained that the move was in line with the state’s policy to enhance agricultural supply.

He noted that the market would serve as a venue where agro entrepreneurs can meet with consumers and end-users, in addition to meeting the growing demand for farm produce.

According to him, farmers in the state lacked direct access to markets, causing them to sell their produce to middlemen at ridiculous farm gate prices.

He said that the initiative of the Eko-City Farmers Market was designed to eradicate high costs of agricultural products.

“Moreso, the markets exist to connect producers and make shopping entertaining; make products accessible and affordable to consumers; preserve the nutritional value of farm produce and to promote the ‘farm to fork’ concept of the input and output policy of the State Government.

“The market is designed to increase the productivity of farmers, as well as create an avenue for inclusive business where they can generate more profit from direct sales to consumers,” he added.

Lawal boasted further that the market will create a conduceive environment and other allied services like cold storage for fish products, haulage and some logistics for farmers and vendors to market their produce.

“We are working towards building a 21st-century economy; therefore, we should focus on creating a digitalised method of marketing. As a result, the ministry will be partnering with a couple of financial institutions in providing ATM stands and POS payment machines for farmers to receive payment for their produce.”