Fidelity Bank Anchors Year End Party on Social Giving, CSR

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The long awaited 2019 Fidelity Year Party took place last week at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Towers, Lagos with echoes of the scintillating event still reverberating across corporate Nigeria.

Determined to use the platform to create a positive experience in the minds of stakeholders, the bank spared no efforts in ensuring that this objective was indeed achieved.

Fidelity Year End party usually holds in early December but for some reason the bank decided to move it to January perhaps in a move many saw as an opportunity of using it to crown all corporate parties that took place in the country within this period.

Fidelity Bank treated its stakeholders, customers and staff to yet another unforgettable night of excitement and entertainment. The event, which was compered by media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nollywood star actress Kate Henshaw, lived up to its billing as one of the biggest parties in corporate Nigeria.

Some of the who-is-who in Nigeria’s social, business and political circles that were in attendance include Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat; Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna; wife of the Governor of Benue State, Mrs Ortom and others.

It was truly a profound experience to see staff members in their glamourous dresses and attires let go of all the airs of being bankers and immerse themselves in the excitement of one fabulous evening, unwinding and mingling with customers and other stakeholders.

After savoring a 3-course dinner with an assortment of beverages, artistes such as Kcee, Niniola, Timaya, Tim Godfrey and Flavour took guests on a profound musical journey. Ace comedian, Bovi and Larry J left the audience reeling in laughter with rib-cracking jokes.

The essence of the annual event was not centred only on revelry and merrymaking. It provided a platform for the bank to accentuate its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and interventions. Little wonder the party was themed “Give them wings” to draw attention to the bank’s laudable efforts at transforming the lives of people and the communities where it operates.

On that night, the bank brought succor to physically challenged Chemical Engineering graduate, Mr. Micheal Sowunmi who is fondly referred to as “the world’s greatest teacher” on account of his love for teaching. Mr. Sowunmi had been offered employment by the Bank as a facilitator at it’s training academy known as CREST Academy.

Fidelity CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo said the move was consistent with the CSR policy aimed specifically at uplifting the less privileged members of society.

“Sowunmi’s case is not an isolated one. We have indeed demonstrated our passion for lifting people several ways as you have seen tonight with the case of Tim Godfrey and DJ Slim V and the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy,” he explained.

Okonkwo then poured out encomiums on the staff and customers that have kept faith with the bank over the years.

Deserving staff received awards for excellent performance in various categories. Some of the award winners of the evening included: The Most Valuable Performer (MVP) winner Frank Anumele, Regional Bank Head, Rivers/Bayelsa 1; Target Buster 1, won by Ken Opara, Regional Bank Head, Ikeja, Target Buster 2, won by Augusta Anyanwu, Regional Bank Head, Midwest 11 and Most Innovative Idea won by Kelechi Okere of Fidelity Digital Lab Unit.

Others are Best in Customer Service received by Martin Izuogbe, Divisional Head Operations; Field Marshall Award won by Adebayo Ogunbiyi, Divisional Head, Conglomerates.