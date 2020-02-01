Danny Boy Unveils Visuals of ‘Feel Am’

By Chinedu Ibeabuchi

Julius Daniel Ogah, known by stage name Danny Boy, has dropped the first visuals for his highly anticipated 5 track EP. The new single is titled ‘Feel Am’.

The EP was carefully selected tunes from the talented act formerly known as DBoy.

Danny Boy, an acolyte of Afro Dance All music genre and signed to Signed to SMMHK, made his musical debut in 2019. With the good impressions so far, Danny Boy says he’s not slowing down this year.

With his new release already dazzling the airwaves, the 25-year-old singer has the potential of being among top upcoming artistes to make waves in the Nigerian music industry this year.

Thus far, the EP has received generally positive reviews from music critics, who applauded its production.

“I am glad with the reviews I have gotten so far. It shows fans are already ‘Feeling am’. My music is sensational and will always turn-up moods to a state of utter elation.”