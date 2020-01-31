The Ballers Awards Celebrates, Reward Excellence

Mary Nnah

The year started on a high note for football lovers as they witnessed what was arguably Nigeria’s most glamourised footballer award ceremony yet, The Ballers Awards.

The Ballers Awards was organised by Naija Footballers to celebrate and reward excellence in Nigerian football. The award was hosted by FunnyBone alongside BBC sportscaster Debola Adebanjo and had football legend Mutiu Adepoju, players, journalists and football administrators present.

The award which was strictly by invitation was produced by MHFRAME Production; a full multimedia production company dedicated to creating compelling and creative visual content that resonates with viewers regardless of genre, scale or platform.

MHFRAME Production which has been part of several national events like the Creative Nigeria Summit, Union Bank @ 100 and has worked with several multinationals such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Union Bank, TED and musical artist such as Mr Eazi, Frank Edwards, STUDIIO, Chris Shalom and many others was delighted to be heading the Ballers Awards 2019 and they indeed gave the audience an experience with great on-screen picture quality, seamless transitions between graphics and video and excellent live streaming on YouTube for football fans from all over the world to watch live.

Although the event was planned within three weeks, the team at MHFRAME Production ensured that they created a lasting first impression and it was not hard to spot from the entrance of the hall at Oriental Hotel Lagos with the dynamic lighting effect and the entire mood of the night. It was truly a glamourous award night.

Marthins Harrison who is the creative director at MHFRAME Production had this to say “At MHframe, we are equipped with the experience and skill to produce stunning, high quality audio-visuals, with our team of enthusiastic young professionals, we ensure to integrate our collective creativity and diverse expertise to create remarkable experience with every event and project.

“Whether you’re starting with a vague idea or a fully-fleshed out concept, we at MHFRAME production can bring that idea to life.’’

Harrison is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most promising film makers with immense love for his craft. His expertise ranges from cinematography, directing, editing, motion designing and idea development.

He is currently the creative director of MHFRAME Production Limited a multimedia company situated in Lagos. Prior to starting his company, MHFRAME, Marthins Harrison worked as a volunteer linear editor, non-linear editor and camera operator before he was employed as a nonlinear editor at Daystar Christian media department.

He also worked in Render and Illusion Limited where he worked as a cinematographer, editor, co-director and motion designer.

In 2014 he released the first episode of his self-funded documentary titled HULK a true life documentary of a Lagos hawker which was a success and with donations from the public, Harrison helped to change the life of the family that featured in the short documentary film. He has to his credit over 80 music video and TV commercials. He has worked on projects with several clients and brands.