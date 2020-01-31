Pacprocess Middle East Africa 2019 Fair to Hold in Cairo

Mary Nnah

In collaboration with top exhibition management firms, the IFP group and Konzept exhibitions, interpack alliance through Messe Dusseldorf, recently organised Pacprocess Middle East Africa 2019 Fair – the newest addition to the interpack alliance.

interpack alliance is the global umbrella brand for the leading international packaging and processing trade fairs for food, beverages, confectionery, bakery, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-food and industrial goods sectors.

Held for the first time at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center in Cairo, from December 9 to 11, 2019, pacprocess mea capitalised on the mega opportunities present in one of the major economic hubs in North Africa – Egypt, and featured solutions for food & agriculture, beverages, personal care and household, cosmetics and beauty, pharmaceutical and medical, luxury, industrial and transport, as well as point of sale packaging.

Speaking on the fair, Bernd Jablonowski, Global Portfolio Director Processing & Packaging at Messe Düsseldorf, stated that strong decision-makers with know-how for trade fairs were brought together for pacprocess MEA.

This included an advisory board composed of high calibre representatives of international companies from the food, pharmaceuticals and confectionery/pastry industries as well as from numerous Egyptian state organisations and associations – which is a first for a trade fair held outside our home base in Düsseldorf.

“The establishment of interpack alliance as the umbrella brand was a logical step underlining our unified strategy. It stands for our international expertise in the packaging sector and related process industries while at the same time communicating the leading role of interpack,”

Jablonowski added.

He also spoke on the fair’s progress between 2017 and 2019, stating that, as the leading international trade fair for the industry, interpack 2019 attracted 3,000 exhibitors from over 58 countries.

“The fair presents a comprehensive international range of products, including the latest in packaging systems and machinery, packaging materials and confectionery machinery in 19 halls covering over 2 million square feet net of exhibit space. At the show’s last staging in 2017, over 170,500 international visitors including thousands from West Africa participated in the event.”

He added that as there are vast import and export opportunities for West African businesses to showcase cutting-edge technologies and forge lucrative partnerships, it is therefore imperative for businesses to participate in what will bring together local and international industry stakeholders from across the entire value chain.