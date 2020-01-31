NECO Seeks Support of DSS to Tackle Exam Malpractices

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

For credibility, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has sought collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) to check malpractices in the conduct of the council’s examination.

NECO Chairman, Governing Board, Dr. Abubakar Saddique, who led the Acting Registrar and other management team on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of DSS in Abuja, said the Council has put in place measures aimed at checking examination malpractices, but noted that without adequate security architecture, such measures would not yield the desired results.

Saddique, in a statement by its Head of Information, Azeez Sani, stated that among other measures, NECO has introduced the biometric capturing of candidates to check impersonation at examination centres.

He therefore appealed to the personnel of DSS to strengthen their collaboration with NECO to prevent any form of malpractices before, during and after the conduct of the council examination.

NECO Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Gana, in his remarks, enumerated some reforms introduced under his leadership in the council to include the development of an intractable, robust, secure and user-friendly corporate website, introduction of full-scale biometric capturing of candidates at examination centres, procurement of additional 20 pick-up Hilux vans for examination logistics, and full payment of duty tour allowance to staff, among others.

Gana noted that NECO has enjoyed the full support and co-operation of DSS through the provision of covert operations which had helped in reducing incident of examination malpractice.

He opined that “the world is experiencing rapid changes resulting from rapid development; these changes revolve around two major phenomena of emerging technology and globalisation”.

“While these two phenomena have their advantages, they also come with disadvantages, especially when abused resulting in the scourge of examination malpractices assuming a global dimension,” he said.

The Acting Registrar also sought the collaboration of DSS in building an intractable open and secure filing system for the council to prevent possible incident of tempering with staff records, especially in the face of the on-going staff certificate verification exercise.

Gana appealed to the director-general to ensure that fraudsters who attempt to compromise NECO examinations are not only arrested and investigated, but prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

In his response, DSS Director-General, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, pledged the continued support of his department in ensuring the credibility of NECO examinations.