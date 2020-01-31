Katsina Evolves Strategies to End Banditry, Kidnapping

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Government has said it would continue to evolve workable strategies towards tackling banditry, kidnapping and other nefarious activities orchestrated by armed bandits in order to restore peace in the state.

The state government therefore reassured the people of the state of its doggedness to fight the scourge and other forms of criminality to end bloodletting in the state.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Mr. Ibrahim Katsina, disclosed this thursday when he led other government officials and senior security officers on advocacy visit to Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, at his palace.

He noted that the state government was committed to putting an end to the carnage and other security challenges bedevilling the state, hence the meeting with the paramount rulers.

The governor’s aide added that government had put in place strategies towards finding lasting solutions to the current security threats, saying there’s no hiding place for criminals in the state.

According to him, “Without traditional institutions, we cannot go far in tackling insecurity. Security starts and ends with them that is why we find it very imperative to partner with them to find lasting solutions to this menace. With this partnership, there will no be hiding place for criminals in the state.

“We have been very proactive that is why we consulted them. The essence of this advocacy visit is to meet with relevant stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the problem. Problems we are experiencing are community-based, that is why we started with them.”

The special adviser explained that effective protection of lives and property of all residents was the fundamental constitutional responsibility of any government as such state government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

Responding, the Emir charged security operatives and government not to spare any convicted hoodlum in the state irrespective of religion, tribal or political affiliation to serve as deterrent to others.

The paramount ruler, who was irked by the activities of armed bandits and kidnappers terrorising the country, said only severe punishment of the miscreants would eliminate their heinous acts.

While describing information dissemination as bedrock for security management, the traditional ruler urged his subordinates across the state to report suspicious persons or movement to security agencies for prompt intervention.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, another advocacy meeting with the 34 heads of local government administration was ongoing at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, aimed at finding lasting solutions to banditry in the state.