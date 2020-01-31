Edo govt warns against planned rally by EPM members

…urges presidency, IGP to call Oshiomhole to order

The Edo State Government has warned that very stiff penalties will be meted on any individual or group who flout orders from security agencies and the government against holding rallies in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie warned that unauthorized rallies in the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must not be held in any part of the state.

The government called on the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police to kindly call the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to order against activities that could distort peace in the state.

Osagie urged the authorities to impress on Oshiomhole that “no one can be above the law of the land and his ambition to be the ultimate godfather in Edo State is not worth the lives and safety of millions of Edo people.”

The state government further advised citizens and residents of the state to be law-abiding, go about their lawful businesses and shun any action that would undermine public peace and safety.

According to Osagie, “It bears repeating that the Edo State Chapter of the APC has neither authorized nor organized any rally. The plans of the dissident Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to again disrupt the peace in the state in Edo Central Senatorial District is unauthorized and goes against the directives of the Nigerian Police Force and the state government.

“There are clandestine plans to hold a rally in Edo Central Senatorial District and government warns those orchestrating this crisis to desist forthwith. This is as similar gatherings in the past have resulted in civil disturbances, disruption of peace, injuries on innocent citizens and destruction of property, which the Edo State Government will no longer tolerate.”