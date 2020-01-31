Atlantic Hall School Marks 30, as Alumni Gears to Raise N2Billion

In the spirit of giving back to the society, distinguished men and women will on Saturday assemble to give back to the school which nurtured the foundation of their success over three decades.

The Atlantic Hall School, Lagos, will open its doors to all; homecoming for people eager to improve standards by raising funds estimated at Two billion naira. The targets are a N300 million Endowment Fund; a solar power scheme worth N200 million and N1.065 billion for a new multi-purpose hall for the school.

The school’s alumni will also embark on a five-year transformational agenda titled “Charting a new path”; an agenda driven by the notion “what got us here won’t get us there”. The Ambassadors of the Decade will also be unveiled at an anniversary gala where distinguished members of the alumni will be honoured.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead the pack of well wishers and prospective partners lined up by the school’s management for the grand finale of the 30th anniversary events.

No fewer than 10 Ambassadors for the New Decade have been identified. These are described as flag bearers; “men and women who have demonstrated exceptional skills and merit the honour”.

The deserving honorees are Kemi Adetiba, an award-winning music video director and filmmaker; Omilola Oshikoya, founder of Omilola Oshikoya International, a life and finance coaching company; Seye Ogunlewe, track, and field sprinter, who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics; Mark Okoye, a finance professional and Donna Obaseki-Ogunnaike, an energy law expert.

Others are Amaka Osakwe, founder of the fashion label, Maki-Oh; Matthew Otubu, youth councillor for Newcastle City Council; Ijeoma Balogun, an award-winning journalist and relationship builder; Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Damola Ladejobi, a UK trained lawyer.

The school was founded in 1989 on the vision of five women namely, Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo, Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi, Lady Gbeminiyi Smith, Dr. Kehinde O. Dina and Mrs. Olabisi Towry Coker as well as other like-minded trustees. The institution has over the years produced trailblazers, inventors, care givers, educators, administrators, entertainers, and all-round achievers at the highest level of society both at home and abroad.