Anna DèCodorníu, a New Wine Brand, Takes over Nigeria Market

Mary Nnah

Anna DèCodorníu, a new wine brand, is gradually taking over the Nigeria wine market even as it is said to have surpassed its targets for the past year with its wide acceptance, endorsement and unprecedented sales. Expectedly, the brand is fast becoming a headliner in the Nigeria market, known for its quality, class, vintage and delicacy.

Anna DèCodorníu, the world’s oldest and second-largest producer of bottle-fermented champagne cava, produced through the traditional champagne method and regarded as a world leader and head liner in prestige and vintage sparkling wine, purportedly, remains the preferred brand that every lover of classy, vintage and quality wine must choose.

The MD/C.E.O. D.O.B. Global Associates Limited, Mr. Okiemute Dotie, said, “The past year 2019 was an unprecedented and awesome year for us”.

He further revealed that the reception of the brand in Nigeria has been awesome as it now dots the tables at classic events and clubs and it can be found on the shelves of reputable stores and supermarkets.

This he attributed as a direct result of the aggressive but very strategic marketing embarked upon by the company via club activations, in-store activations and other distribution channels activation, which he said yielded the desired and intended result.

He noted that the brand Anna DèCodorníu has come to stay in the Nigeria and it’s poised to expand rapidly in West Africa with its high level of acceptance and patronage. He said further that he is very optimistic that the brand will in no distant future become a house hold name in the wine industry in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa as a whole.

Founded in Barcelona, Spain in the 16th Century, the Codorníu Winery is the oldest family business in Spain and one of the oldest in the world with over four hundred and fifty years of history behind it.

“Anna prides itself in the usage of quality premium grapes which are carefully selected from meticulously managed vineyards. The vintage Anna DèCodorníu is made of unequalled purity, liveliness and femininity.

“Its freshness and delicacy which is underscored by the fruity and floral aromas of its aging makes it ideal as an aperitif and the combination of the Chardonnay variety with the three classic varieties of grapes; Parellada, Xarel, Lo and Macabeo makes it stand out as a sparkling and very fresh cava, healthy when consumed”, Dotie noted further.

“Anna DèCodorníu comes in three variants; Brut-Rose – Pink Bottle, Dulce – Green Bottle and Blanc Reserva – White Bottle. Its freshness and delicacy makes it ideal as an aperitif. It is a cava that can be enjoyed anytime of the day at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner and is perfect paring with a wide variety of cuisines.

“With strong presence already established in Europe, America and Asia, Anna DèCodorníu is turning to establish its presence in the Africa market, starting in Nigeria.

“The brand was officially launched into the Nigerian market on November 9th, 2018 inpartnershipwith DOB Global and Teskofan Nigeria amidst pomp and pageantry at the prestigious 7Square Restaurants Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The launch had in attendance the cremedélàcreme of the entertainment industry and dignitaries from all walks of life, some of which include Ali Baba, Rugged Man, Larry Gaga, Peruzzi, D.J. Exclusive, Tobi Bakare, BisolaAiyeola, Accapella, Pencil, Ushbebe to mention a few. The celebrities, dignitaries and guests at the event all endorsed the Anna DèCodorníu brand and spoke highly of it.”