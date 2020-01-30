Kano Assembly Approves Ganduje’s Request for N15bn Loan

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the 44 local government areas in the state to access N15 billion loan from one of the new generation banks to fund the state’s policy on free and compulsory education.

The Assembly approved the request yesterday during its plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

The legislators approved the request after the Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, who supervised the Assembly Committee on Local Governments presented its report before it.

The committee recommended the approval of the request, saying the fund would be used to construct more classes and rehabilitate some in order to reduce congestion in the schools.

After deliberations by the legislators, the lawmakers adopted the motion and approved the request.

In his request, Ganduje stated that each of the 44 local government areas would receive N340 million if approved, adding that the loan was aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the free and compulsory education declared by the state.

The repayment tenure for the loan would be 30 months with an interest of 15 per cent only.

More so, in repaying the loan, it would be deducted from the local governments’ monthly federal allocations.