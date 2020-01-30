Ihedioha Urges Supreme Court to Review Verdict on Imo Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The sacked Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has asked the Supreme Court to review its verdict that removed him from office on January 14.

THISDAY gathered that the request for review was submitted to the office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja

The final decision to submit the request review was made at the 88th National Executive Committee meeting of PDP that took place last Monday.

An official of PDP told THISDAY that the party is not taking the Supreme Court lightly, because “we believe that as mortal beings that there is an error.”

“We are not insulting or abusing the justices of the Supreme Court. We are simply saying, ‘please take a second look at what you have done in view of the dictated errors. There is a case of the judgment based on more than registered votes in the state.

“We shall be asking the Supreme Court to review the verdict in view of what it said in the Atiku’s presidential petition against President Muhammadu Buhari, wherein the apex court said that all the witnesses in the polling stations must account for what happened in their respective polling stations.

“In this instant case, not up to 10 per cent of the witnesses of 388 polling stations were recorded. So, basically, we asking the Supreme Court to be courageous and take a second look by reviewing the judgment again. This is the essence of the petition to review”.

Citing, the same Supreme Court verdict on the Sokoto State governorship election petition, the PDP source said there are elements of double standards, explaining that the Justice Abba Aji in the case of Sokoto State governorship petitions, said that the court has no power to count or allocate votes.