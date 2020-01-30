Court Strikes out MTN’s Suit against FG

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday struck out the N3 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by telecommunications firm, MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

MTN had filed the suit to challenge an August 20, 2018 letter written to it by the AGF, demanding $2 billion in alleged unremitted tax.

But Justice C.J. Aneke struck out the suit on Thursday after being told that the AGF had withdrawn the demand letter from MTN.

