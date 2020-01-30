Buhari Meets Service Chiefs over Rising Insecurity

By Omololu Ogunmade

A meeting of the National Security Council is underway at the Council Chamber in the State House Abuja.

The meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, is coming a day after both chambers of the National Assembly bemoaned the worsening security situation in the country and called for the resignation of service chiefs.

In attendance at the meeeting are Vice President Yemi Osinabjo SAN; Service Chiefs; Minister of Interior, Raufu Aregbesola; Minister of Defence, Brig General Bashir Salihi Magashi; National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno,; Minister of Police Affairs, Alh Muhhammadu M. Dingyadi; SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari; DG DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; and DG NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Details later….