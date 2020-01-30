BBC Appoints New CEO

Big Bottling Company (BBC) Nigeria Limited formally AJEAST NIG LTD (bottlers of BIG beverages) has appointed Mr. Prahlad Gangadharan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its operations.

Prahlad brings to his new role, over 27 years’ experience and international exposure as a senior management professional with remarkable track record in the African market. Before his appointment in BBC, Prahlad has worked as General Manager, Business Head and Chief Operating Officer (COO) in blue chip companies across the world.

He is expected to drive and implement best practices within the organisation, enhance efficiency in product development, project management, manufacturing of new products and their successful launch process.

The new CEO for BBC holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA). He also possesses a Bachelor of Arts, Corporate Secretaryship, University of Madras with a solid IT Certification and Honours Diploma in Information and Systems Management.

Prahlad obtained International Diploma in Computer Programming and Applications. (National Computing Centre, Manchester, U.K).

With special industry preferences for Food and Beverages, the new BBC boss will demonstrate his acumen in identifying and expanding new markets, prioritizing business needs, identifying new/upcoming revenue stream and products promotion opportunities .

Not only does he have time tested and proven ability in driving business to capitalize on opportunities strategically resulting in significant business growth as evident from previous engagements, he has vast experience in P&L Management in addition to Brand and Project Management.

Equipped with adequate training and experience in driving revenue growth opportunities through innovation and new product initiatives, the BIG BOTTLING COMPANY, through Prahlad is now well positioned to optimally drive its profitability and market share in positive directions in the years ahead.