Armed Robbers Kill Corps Member in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Osun State, Adebayo Mukaila, was reportedly killed by two-man armed robbery gang.

THISDAY wednesday gathered that the deceased was operating a container made-shop at Omo-west Street close to the NYSC secretariat in the state capital, where he was selling credit recharge cards, cable subscription, and money transfer. It was gathered that Mukaila simply nickname as Alfa was attacked after closing his shop around 11.00 p. m on Tuesday night by the attackers.

The robbers, according to a source, after disposing the deceased of his bag containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and bunch of keys, shot him on the head before they ran away on a motorcycle.

An eye witness, Alani Azeez, who resides in the area, noted that the incident occurred late in the night.

He said the sound of gunshot was too audible as at the time of the incident but no one could come out of the house for fear of being attacked, adding that the deceased daughter (name withheld) was with him when her father was killed and was crying for help after the robbers left the scene.

When contacted, an official of the Public Relations Unit of Osun State NYSC confirmed the incident.

The official added that the deceased was a serving corps member in the state.

She said the secretariat has contacted and condoled with the family, saying the matter has also been reported at the police station.