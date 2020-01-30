51 Polytechnics for 20th Edition of NIPOGA at Kwara Poly

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 51 polytechnics in the country would be participating in the forthcoming 20th edition of Nigeria Polytechnics Games (NIPOGA) slated for between February 5and 16 at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed stated this in Ilorin on Wednesday while speaking with sportswriters on the level of preparations for the event.

He said that the participating schools are going to compete in 12 games. The rector said that, among the games that will feature at the event include volleyball, table tennis, scrabble, hockey, handball, tennis, basketball, chess badminton, taekwondo and football.

Mohammed added that, “the facilities to be used for the games have been put in proper shape so as to make the participants feels at home during the event”.

He also said that, all security arrangement have been putting on ground so as to make the event a hitch free programme in the institution.

While stating further that, the programme is being organised to foster unity among the participating institutions, the rector stressed that, it would also encourage discipline and enhance physical fitness of the participants.

The rector who solicited the support of all and sundry during the event especially the heads of various communities around the polytechnic. He said that the gesture would assist the guests to have a happy stay during the event.

He therefore appealed to the students and staffers of the polytechnic to come out enmasse to give the event a good outing.