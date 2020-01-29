Monarch Wants Proposed FCE Sited in Ila-Orangun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

An Osun monarch, the Orangun of Ila-Orangun, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun has canvassed for the establishment of the proposed Federal College of Education (FCE ) in his domain, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

The federal government recently announced the establishment of federal colleges of education in six states, including Osun.

Briefing journalists recently, the oba said: “In the pursuit of the laudable goals of fairness as demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari led government, Ila-Orangun remains the best and the most suitable place for the location of the proposed federal college of education in the state.”

In justifying his position, he noted that Osun State comprises three senatorial districts, Osun West, Osun East and Osun Central, saying that in Osun West, there is a federal polytechnic located in Ede, while Osun East is also blessed with a federal university, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife as Osun Central remains the only senatorial district without the presence of any federal institution.

The monarch stressed that it is logical and fair to establish the proposed FCE in Ila-Orangun Community where relevant adequate facilities and amenities are readly accessible for the smooth take-off of the institution.

He stressed that Ila-Orangun Community is largely a historical town to be reckoned with not only in Osun State, but generally in Nigeria, adding that the community had demonstrated during the previous elections and deserves commendations and necessary rewards in terms of the unconditional release of the proposed federal college of education to the community.

According to him, already the Osun State government is incurring heavy expenses in running the two state-owned colleges of education and its two polytechnics, saying that the expenses on those institutions are a huge strain on its fragile financial resources.

He therefore called on the government to shed its weight by releasing facilities of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun for the smooth take-off of the institution.

The monarch also contended that the position of releasing one state-owned college of education to the federal government was a key issue at the education summit organised by the immediate past government at its inception.