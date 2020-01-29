Insecurity: Abaribe Calls on Buhari to Resign

By Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday decried the high level of Insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, advised President Muhammad Buhari to immediately resign for failing to secure the lives of Nigerians since his election in 2015.

Abaribe, who was contributing to a motion entitled ‘Nigerian security challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and re-organise the current security architecture’, moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and 105 other senators, declared that President Buhari has failed woefully in the area of security which was one of the basis for his election in 2015 and re-election in 2019.

He stated that Nigerians are really pissed off with the insecurity situation in the country “and will not hesitate to stone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government for failing to deliver on their election manifesto”.

Details later…