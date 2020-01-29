Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Removal of Omo-Agege over Alleged Perjury

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Oathman Musa of an Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari area of Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President.

The court dismissed the suit filed by Incorporated Trustee of Patriotic Youth Organization of Nigeria for lacking in merit.

The plaintiff is asking the court to sack Omo-Agege, a representative of Delta Central Senatorial District for concealing information of his alleged conviction in the United States of America.

However, delivering judgment, Justice Musa held that there was no evidence before the court that Senator Omo-Agege was convicted or indicted over any corruption charge.

The court also held that Omo-Agege was under no obligation to furnish the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with such information even if it was true.

Justice Musa however slammed a cost of N1 million fine against the plaintiff for wasting the court’s precious time in filing the suit in the first place.

Details later…