Court Convicts 24 Drugs Suspect in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Twenty-four convictions were secured and 525.274kg of drugs seized in the last quarter of 2019 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State Command.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mohammed Sokoto, disclosed this in a statement signed and issued yesterday.

Sokoto said the Command during the period apprehended 385 suspects, comprising 343 male and 42 female.

On drug demand deduction, the Command rehabilitated and counseled 225 clients and people who use drugs, adding that 16 drug dependent persons were successfully rehabilitated, including two medical students.

“Analysis of threat indicates that cannabis sativa is the most prevalent drug commonly abused and trafficked by the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“The prevalent group of people that abuse and deal in drugs is the youths and middle aged.

“The arrest and seizures were carried out at joints, motor parks, shops, schools, streets and houses of dealers,” Sokoto said.

The state commander said the Command worked hard to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances.

He called on youths to abstain from drugs as it has no health benefits, “instead would damage their organs and put them into trouble.”

Sokoto said the Command faced logistics challenge, as it has only one operational Hilux vehicle to cover the 31 local government areas of the state.

The Command appealed to Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to assist the agency with operational vehicles to enhance its operations.

“Despite the enormous drugs abuse problem in the state and achievement by the Command in 2019, it is regrettable to note that the agency has only one serviceable operational vehicle.

“I wish to use this medium to appeal to the governor for the umpteenth time to assist the command with operational Hilux vehicle to carry out its mandate of keeping Akwa Ibom State drug-free,” he said.