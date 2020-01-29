Abiodun Promises to Rebuild Burnt Sagamu Market

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of Sagamu, especially traders affected by the Monday midnight inferno at Sabo market that they would receive government’s quick intervention.

He assured that the market would not only be rebuilt as soon as possible, it would also be built to taste “with all modern amenities, such as access roads, quality architecture and security, and fire fighting devices.”

Abiodun gave the assurances during an on-the-spot assessment to the market situated in Sagamu, where he urged the affected traders to be calm and patient with the state government, adding that the traders must learn a lesson from what happened at the scene of the fire outbreak.

“By the grace of God, we will rebuild this market and we will not waste time. We will put measures in place to ensure it does not happen again in the future. We will also look at how to ensure the efficiency of our fire service,” the governor said.

He particularly begged the traders to be patient, calm and give government some time, saying “we will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those that are affected. We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight. This must not happen in any of our markets again.”

Abiodun promised that his administration would enumerate and quickly consider immediate relief measures for the affected traders, adding that government would also look at the design of the market with a view to foreclosing such future disasters.

“My visit today has thrown up some few things: we must now begin to look at our markets; how to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of what has happened here today. We must find a way to guide against this kind of occurrence in the future; we also need to look at our market designs. How accessible are they? How easily accessible are they for fire fighters in case of emergence like this?

“We are going to take a count and enumerate all those that have been affected by this fire. I will immediately reach out to them, so we can bring some succour to them.

“We will try and see how we can give them some relief, because a lot has been lost in the fire. We will try and figure how we can bring some relief to them, while also taking stock and looking at how to reconstruct this market as soon as possible,” he said.

The governor while acknowledging Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and Elepe of Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu, for sharing in the grief of the people, appreciated the fire service and its men for promptly attending to the disaster.

In his response, Oba Ajayi urged the affected traders to be patient with the state government in its quest to rebuild the market.