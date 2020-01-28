Crisis Hits Ekiti PDP as Party Sacks LG Chair for Anti-party Activity

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As crisis of confidence is now brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has booted out the acting Chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of the party, Mr. Dare Olomofe, from office.

Olomofe, according to a statement issued by the party, was removed for engaging in alleged anti-party activity capable of destroying PDP and receive its popularity.

The statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, said Olomofe was appointed by the SWC led by its state Chairman, Gbogega Oguntuase, to act in place of former chairman of the party, Mr. Akintunde Osadeyi, who had earlier been suspended from the party.

Adebayo added: “The State Executive Committee, after considering the report of the committee set up to review the suspension of Osadeyi, reinstated him to office as the substantive chairman of PDP in Ado Ekiti LGA.”

The party also suspended two ward Chairmen, Remigious Ogunmoriye and Tope Makanjuola, for allegedly conducting elections to fill vacancies in their wards without authorisation from SWC.

The duo, according to Adebayo, were slammed with three months suspension orders in line with section 58(1) of the constitution of the party, while their vice chairmen would act in acting capacity pending the expiration of the punishment.

Adebayo appealed to members of the party to respect the constitution of the PDP and the leaders for internal cohesion that would reposition the party in order to reclaim Ekiti State in 2023.