Old Mutual Life Assurance Appoints Omosehin as New MD

The Board of Old Mutual Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin as the Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited.

The announcement was contained in a statement released to the media recently.

According to the firm, the new appointment was approved after a thorough analysis of the credentials and track record of the new managing director.

The company noted that it has no reservation in the ability of Omosehin to steer the affairs of the company and move it to an enviable height.

Speaking further, the Board Chairperson, Ms. Fola Laoye, said: “The Life business is of strategic importance to Old Mutual as it is an important growth area in Nigeria. We intend to give this area significant focus so that more Nigerians can enjoy the comfort of financial security in the future. Olusegun Omosehin is an experienced professional and he is uniquely positioned to steer this area appropriately.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual West Africa, Mr Samuel Ogbu, also described Omosehin as an important addition to the company’s West Africa team.

He added that his appointment is a further evidence of Old Mutual’s commitment to becoming a significant player in the Nigerian market through its significant investments in human and financial capital.

Ogbu pointed out that Old Mutual has great confidence in the Nigerian market.

Omosehin holds a BSc. in Political Science, a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy as well as Masters in Economics from the University of Lagos.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and Said Business School, University of Oxford, UK.

He started his career in the insurance industry with Crusader Insurance Plc in 1993. He was the MD/CEO Admiral Insurance Company Limited between 2003 and 2007 and later became the Managing Director/CEO of AIICO General Insurance Company Limited.

From Aiico, Omosehin joined the Mutual Benefits Assurance team as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in April 2010.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Directors, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Nigerian Society of International Law.

He will lead the Old Mutual Executive management team in their participation at the Business Day Economic Outlook Conference scheduled to hold on January 28, 2020.

Old Mutual Nigeria is a headline sponsor of the event and Omosehin is a panelist. He will be sharing important industry insights and importance to critical growth sectors of the economy.