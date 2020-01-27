Obaseki lifts suspension on Egor LGA chair, Ogbemudia

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has lifted the suspension on the Chairman of Egor Local Government Area, Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the suspension was lifted after an investigative panel cleared Hon. Ogbemudia of the accusations that led to her suspension.

Hon. Ogbemudia was suspended after several petitions were written against her by officials of the council, alleging financial misappropriation and abuse of power.

“The cases brought against her have been reviewed and she has been cleared of the allegations, thus her reinstatement. She is to resume office immediately,” Osagie said.

He said the reinstatement would provide Hon. Ogbemudia the opportunity to continue in repositioning the local council area in line with the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration of efficient management of the councils on the principles of probity and people-driven development.

Recall that a number of local council chairmen have been suspended, with some of those who were found culpable of financial misdeeds replaced since their assumption of office more than a year ago.