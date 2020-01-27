Lassa Fever: Four Suspected Cases Recorded in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government on Monday confirmed four suspected cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The state Director, Public Health, Dr. Bwalki Dilli, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

Dilli however said the four cases are still under diagnosis.

“The patients were admitted at the state treatment centre located at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, their samples have been taken and referred to the laboratory in Abuja, for diagnosis.

“When the final result is out, we would inform the general public about the situation,” Dilli said.

He said the state government had taken preventive measures against the disease.(NAN)