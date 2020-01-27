Foundation Seeks Employer-Partners for Youth Boot Camp

Street Project Foundation (SPF), an intervention platform for the alleviation of the country’s youth unemployment crisis, has called on employer-partners to participate in the third edition of its Creative Youth Boot Camp.

The six-week boot camp, which will begin in this first quarter, provides opportunities for singers, musicians, poets, creative writers, presenters, comedians, spoken word artists, actors, visual artists, fashion enthusiasts and performance artists across all genres to develop their skills under the guidance and mentorship of industry experts.

At the end of the Creative Youth Boot Camp, participants will be placed on internship with employer-partners and matched with individuals, who will mentor them.

SPF’s Director of Programmes, Mr. Ezenwa Okoro, urged employer-partners in the public and private sectors as well as Non- Governmental Organisations to collaborate and sign up as Employer Partners.”

so that these young ones will have a place to intern and gain work experience. Individual experts and professionals are also encouraged to reach out to us as mentors. He explained that SPF is passionate about youth empowerment, the reason it is seeking mentors and internship placements to mould participants into well-rounded individuals.

“We call on organisations across all sectors in Abuja to partner with us on this great initiative that aims at empowering and preparing youths for the world of work. “Internship placement is a critical component of this boot camp and also finding mentors for these young people. “We are passionate about youth development, which stems from life experiences,” Okoro said.