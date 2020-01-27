FG Warns Contractors against Poor Project Delivery 

James Emejo in Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mua’zu, has warned contractors handling rural projects under the ministry against shoddy project execution.

He lamented that the use of sub-standard materials, unqualified personnel, compromised specifications among other things, a practice which he said were responsible for the poor delivery by contractors.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with the 2019 Department of Rural Development (DRD) projects contractors in Abuja, he pointed out that agricultural projects awarded to contractors were often poorly executed.

Mua’zu said: “Contractors these days no longer pay strict adherence to quality, terms and conditions of contract, timely submission of documents and engagement of qualified and experienced personnel.

“It is in view of this development that the ministry decided to organise this interactive meeting to sensitise our esteemed contractors on the need to adhere strictly to the set standards.”

He urged the contractors to discharge their duties with high sense of responsibility, to provide rural communities with the required infrastructure for improved livelihood and assured them of government’s readiness to listen to their grievances with a view to addressing them to ensure a win-win situation.

However, the Director, Department of Rural Development, Mr. Daniel Udo, said the meeting had become necessary following poor project execution by contractors in spite of the huge amount of money spent by the government annually.

He urged contractors to abide by the terms of agreement reached before the award of contract to avoid a situation where the people were not being given value for money.

Udo said: “If we all carry out our obligations with every sense of dedication and commitment, there will not be the case of poor delivery and project abandonment.”

Stakeholders however emphasised the need for improved supervision of contractors, advocating that approval be given at every phase of the project before the contractor is allowed to proceed to the next phase to reduce poor execution and delivery going forward.