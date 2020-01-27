Djokovic to Face Raonic in Q’finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Australian Open quarter-final with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The seven-time winner was frustrated with himself in the opening set but broke the 14th seed in the eighth game.

Schwartzman fought back after losing the first three games of the second set but could not halt the resurgent Serb.

Djokovic broke again in the fifth game of the third set en route to victory in Melbourne.

The world number two will have to raise his level against his next opponent, Milos Raonic, who secured a 6-4 6-3 7-5 over 2018 finalist Marin Cilic.