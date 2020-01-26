The Gospel Saxophonist Who Electrifies And Edifies Souls

KUNLE AJAYI

It was the monthly Breakthrough Service of RCCG Lagos Province 36 Headquarters located in Ajao Estate, Lagos, tagged, ‘Breakthrough 2020 with Praise’. The spiritual praise took a new dimension this season when the church pastorate invited the world-famous saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, into its fold. It was an unforgettable moment as Ajayi used his talents to electrify and edify souls. Funke Olaode captures the joyous moment

There were excitement and jubilation in the house. It was simultaneously electrifying and edifying. Like never seen before, the Sunday service was filled to the brim. The main auditorium, the gallery, and the adjacent spaces were not spared. It was indeed the day the Lord has made.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 36 Headquarters located in Ajao Estate erupted with jubilation when on Sunday, January 19, 2020, it hosted its first monthly Breakthrough Service. The female choristers glowed in black gowns with purple berets and their male counterparts dazzled in purple blazers. Their sonorous voices reverberate from loudspeakers. It was a sight to behold.

It was an unusual Sunday in the RCCG Lagos Province 36, Jesus House Parish. It was a Sunday of many firsts. The First Sunday Breakthrough Service in the year 2020; the first Family Covenant service and the first time the world-famous saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi visited the house. Elders from various provinces were in attendance. It was a great family reunion.

Ajayi is an anointed man of God whose unique talent has taken him to the nook and cranny of the world in the company of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, popularly known as Daddy G.O.

Preparations were in top gear as the day approached. The Provincial Pastor of the church, Olaitan Olubiyi, the Parish Pastor, Dennis Johnson, and other committed men of God had deployed time and resources to make the day memorable.

The congregation was in high spirit waiting eagerly to be blessed as they danced joyfully to the music coming from the stable of the church’s choir. The moment everyone had been waiting for finally came. The sound of music heralded the long-awaited man of God, Kunle Ajayi into the auditorium. Humble-looking, calm and collected, he walked majestically blowing his saxophone as the church erupted in rapture. The sounds coming from his saxophone were soul-lifting. Conversant with his brand and style of music, the congregation was tagging along with the talented man of God as he churned out one tune after the other.

Decked in ash suit and matching shirt, for over 40 minutes Kunle Ajayi redefined how to praise God with a grateful heart.

At exactly 10:52 am, the chief host Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi mounted the pulpit. Filled with the Holy Spirit, he delivered a sermon titled, ‘Unlocking Your Breakthrough’. Giving biblical meaning of the word ‘breakthrough’, Olubiyi said, “It is the final strike that breaks the obstacles.”

Buttressing it with a Bible passage taken from Psalm 91:1-2. the scripture enjoined the congregation to see God as their refuge and fortress, but above all, they should trust in God only. Speaking further about the power in the word of the mouth, Olubiyi said, “There is a connection between what you say. Even the devil knows there is God. Therefore, what you say is important because the word of God is powerful, is alive and if you don’t speak the word of God he bears no fruit in your life.

“And when you are speaking the word of the Lord, it is your key to breakthrough. What you say is important concerning the direction your life goes in the year 2020.”

The man of God cited Mark 4:39 where Jesus arose and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, “Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” And in Luke 7:14, Jesus commanded a dead child to arise and she rose from dead.

Olubiyi urged the congregation to embrace the word of God wholeheartedly and as a guide in all their endeavours.

He said, “When the business is going down; when things are not working the way it ought to work in your career, speak the word because your business has ears. As a child of God, once the word in your mouth goes out, it will not return without fulfilling its purpose. That is the word. When you speak, have great expectations.

“When you feel pain in your body and whatever name they call it, remember that you have a God whose name is above every other name. It doesn’t matter what you are passing through because the enemies will come with sickness, and all sorts but there is God. In Phil. 2:11, it says God has given us a name which is above every other name. At the name of Jesus, every knee should bow. Brethren, when you are confronted with sickness remember the word. The Bible says, ‘By His stripes, we are healed.’ When you speak the word continuously the sickness will go. There is a God whose name never fails. Seek that God this year.”

Olubiyi also emphasized the power in praise and thanksgiving.

“In addition to speaking and believing in the word of God as the only deliverer in time of trouble, the second key to breakthrough is praise, worship, and thanksgiving. Above all, have faith and trust in God,” said the pastor.

Olubiyi noted that many Christians are constantly overwhelmed by fear. Fear of what to eat, career, family and what the future holds. He stated, “Don’t allow fear to overwhelm you because you are a child of God. You are not a slave to fear because the word of God says he has not given you the spirit of fear but of sound mind. Fear is the weapon that the enemy uses to disorganize his victims.”

Expatiating on that point, Olubiyi described ‘FEAR’ as “False Evidence Appearing Real”.

“It is not real,” he told the congregation. “When there is no food in the house and suddenly like Esau, you are panicking that you are going to die. Nobody dies of hunger because the Lord will feed and satisfy you. Even if there is anything you lack remember His words. Find out what God is saying about you, your children what matters is what God is saying about you.”

He concluded the sermon by admonishing his congregation to abide by the word of God, which is the only liberator from life’s travails.